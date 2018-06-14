Alvarez, Golovkin rematch set for September

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will finally meet Gennady Golovkin on September 15 in a rescheduled fight, according to the Mexican’s promoter.

Oscar De La Hoya announced the rematch on Twitter on Wednesday: “I’m happy to inform that we have a fight September 15!!!! #CaneloGGG2.”

The news comes after a May 5 fight between WBA and WBC middleweight champion Golovkin and Alvarez was called off after the Mexican failed two drugs tests and was banned for six months.

His suspension runs out on August 17.

The first fight between the two in September 2017 ended in a highly controversial draw, with most observers saying Kazakh Golovkin had won.

Alvarez then returned a positive sample for traces of decongestant Clenbuterol, which his team blamed on contaminated meat. The Mexican was then suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission in April.

Golovkin has since been stripped of his IBF title for failing to fight mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Alvarez has won 49 and drawn two of his 52 fights, with his sole defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Golovkin, 36, is unbeaten in 39 fights, with 34 KOs. He made a record-equalling 20th consecutive world middleweight title defence when he knocked out Canelo’s replacement American Vanes Martirosyan in May.