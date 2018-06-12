Wilder ‘agrees’ to fight Joshua in the UK

Deontay Wilder has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK, according to several media reports.

WBC champion Wilder posted on social media on Monday that he had agreed to travel to the UK to fight WBA (Super), WBO and IBF champion Joshua in a unification bout that would produce the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Wilder added that his $50 million offer to fight in the USA was also still on the table.

“BREAKING NEWS for all you Anthony Joshua fans… The $50m offer for him to fight me next in the US is still available.

“Today I even agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the UK. If he prefers the fight in the UK, the ball is in their court. It’s up to them to choose.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel also appeared to confirm the news, telling ESPN that: “We have agreed to the terms that Eddie [Hearn, Joshua’s promoter] has put out to us for a fight in the UK.”

“Deontay has accepted his terms to fight in the UK. Deontay sent an email to Joshua [on Sunday] night and I sent one [on Monday] to Barry Hearn and Eddie telling them that we officially accept the offer to fight under the terms they gave us and to send us the contract.”

Negotiations for a meeting between the two belt holders have been ongoing since Joshua beat WBO champion Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff back in March.

Should the Wilder fight fall through, Joshua will be expected to take on the WBA’s mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

Wilder last fought in March when he defeated Luis Ortiz of Cuba with a 10th-round KO.