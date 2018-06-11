Fury wants Wilder, Joshua fight by next year

Tyson Fury wants promoter Frank Warren to help him prepare for a heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King made his long-awaited comeback in Manchester on Saturday night when he defeated Albanian Sefer Seferi in four rounds.

Fury’s win prompted Tony Bellew, fresh off a second defeat of David Haye last month, to tweet that he would knock out Fury before challenging the former heavyweight champion to a bout.

I will knock the big man @Tyson_Fury out!! Simple as that! #LetsDoThis — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) June 9, 2018

The 29-year old, however, didn’t seem to be interested in facing Bellew.

“I want someone big, not small ones,” Fury said. “Look at Wilder and Joshua, they’re big guys. I’ve got to prepare for people like that.”

Warren though, refused to dismiss the possibility of a fight with the Liverpudlian

“It’s up to Tony Bellew,” he said. “We could do it before the end of the year.”

He added that his main priority was to keep Fury active so that he can continue to shed weight and shake off any ring rust.

“I want to keep him busy,” Warren said. “I’d like to get him out in August, once or twice more before Christmas and one of those I want to be a fight that people will appreciate that is a possible main event.”

“After a couple of fights I’m quite sure Tyson will become mandatory challenger for all these guys and then they won’t be able to get out of the way.

“When you’re negotiating you want to get them in the No 1 spot. That gets them sitting down or vacating the titles.”