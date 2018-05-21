Fury wants to become a doctor next

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he intends to pursue a career in medicine once his boxing career is over.

Fury will return to the ring for the first time in two-and-a-half years when he faces Sefer Seferi in his comeback fight on June 9.

The 29-year-old has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

“TYSON, YOU ARE MY IDOL! 🤩”@Tyson_Fury was taking in the love and support of the fans in Leeds yesterday 🙌🙌🙌 The Mac Is Back on June 9th at the @ManchesterArena 👊 #HesBack pic.twitter.com/UuZigF4sAc — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) May 20, 2018

Fury is determined to regain those titles from current holder Anthony Joshua but admits he is already planning for a new career after boxing.

“I had a choice and I chose boxing first but, after boxing, I am going to be a doctor,” Fury told The Sun. “I made that decision a few years ago. I am going to be a doctor and I am going to help people.

“When I have finished in a few years, I’ll still only be in my early 30s. Then I’ll study for the next seven years to be a doctor.

“If I’m 40 and a qualified doctor, I’m still a young doctor. That is what I intend to do. I studied very hard at school but I turned to sport because that was my calling – and I’ve got to the highest level in that.

“Whatever I put my mind to, I do well. I think doctors and nurses do a fantastic job, they’re underpaid and without them, we’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Fury has had issues involving mental health and his weight since he defeated Klitschko in a shock points win in Dusseldorf. However, the British fighter insists he is back to his best after a long period of inactivity.

“I can’t say exactly how much I’ve lost, but I’ve lost a small person,” joked Fury. “It’s more a case of the mindset than the physical work. If you want to do it in your mind, you’ll do it. There’s been no rocket science, just dedication.

“Losing weight is not a quick fix, it’s a lifestyle change but training is very good for mind and body. I’d recommend it to anybody.

“But even in the past, I was very inactive and it’s mostly been weight-loss camps before fights. I should set up a boot camp to get people’s weight off. A reality TV show perhaps?

“I don’t think I’ll get affected by ring rust. I feel as sharp as a razor, fast as a laser.”