Fury comeback opponent revealed

Tyson Fury will face Albanian Sefer Seferi in his heavyweight comeback fight on June 9.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Fury (25-0-18KO) will return to action after an absence of two-and-a-half years following a lengthy wrangling over an alleged doping offence, which Fury denied he committed.

Seferi (23-1-21KO), 39, is a career cruiserweight, but has been significantly more active than Fury, fighting four times since Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Seferi has only ever won fought once at heavyweight, losing to Manuel Charr in September 2016 – the only defeat of his career.

Fury’s boxing license was reinstated after he accepted a backdated two-year ban from UK Anti-Doping in December 2017.

He was charged with testing positive for a “prohibited substance” in June 2016, but said that was as a result of eating wild boar.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed the fight will take place on June 9 at Manchester Arena.

Seferi will also be Fury’s first opponent since working with new trainer Ben Davison following his split from uncle Peter Fury.