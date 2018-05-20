Kyoguchi successfully defends IBF title

Japan’s Hiroto Kyoguchi successfully defended his IBF minimumweight title for the second time when he defeated Vince Paras of the Philippines over 12 rounds at Tokyo’s Ota Gymnasium on Sunday.

Kyoguchi (10-0, 7 KOs) survived a career-first knockdown in the third round when a powerful Paras (13-1, 11 KOs) left hook to the temple sent him down to the canvas.

But as the fight progressed, Kyoguchi was the better of the two fighters and remained unbeaten as all three judges had him winning by seven points.

After the early knockdown, Kyoguchi persistently threw more jabs to dominate the action and in the tenth round had Paras in trouble but could not finish it as the Filipino hung on.

“I told him I would teach him to box because it was his first world title fight but he sent me down for the first time and I was the one feeling pressed,” Kyoguchi said afterwards.

“He was really hungry to get my belt and I could sense his determination. This is a really good learning experience in my boxing career.”