Jack falls short with majority draw

Adonis Stevenson and Badou Jack fought out a majority draw in their light-heavyweight title bout in Toronto on Saturday night.

After an epic 12-round contest at the Air Canada Centre that saw the fight swing one way and then the other, the judges scored it 115-113 to Jack, 114-114, and 114-114.

The result sees Stevenson retain his WBC light heavyweight title.

The 40-year-old Stevenson dominated the opening rounds against a lethargic looking Jack.

But as the fight went on it became clear that Jack had been biding his time and was waiting for the Champion to tire.

As the fight went into the stretch, Jack came on strong winning several of the later rounds starting from the seventh.

Then in the 11th, Stevenson appeared to hurt Jack with a succession of big body shots.

The 12th round saw their fortunes switch again as Jack went for broke, with Stevenson appearing to be in real trouble in the final seconds of the fight before the final bell.

In other boxing action, Gary Russell Jr. defended his WBC featherweight title with an unanimous decision win over Joseph Diaz in Maryland.

The dominant Russell took his record to 29 wins and 17 KOs from 30 fights after the judges scored it 117-111, 117-111 and 115-113 in his favour.

The 29-year-old was never in trouble and came close to knocking out Diaz in the fourth round after landing a flurry of punches.

Diaz, who was game throughout, was well beaten in the end, but showed enough in only his second 12-round fight to suggest a bright future despite the loss.

It was his first loss as a professional and sees him drop to 26-1.