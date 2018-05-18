Jack: I’m a bad omen, Adonis

Badou Jack says he has become a bad omen for fighters, claiming that his three most recent opponents have all gone on a downward spiral since taking on ‘The Ripper’.

The Las Vegas-based Swede challenges for destructive light-heavyweight Adonis Stevenson’s WBC world title in Toronto this Sunday morning.

Having previously defeated Wales’ Nathan Cleverly for world honours, the contest will mark Jack’s second contest up at 175lbs, following a reign at super-middleweight as WBC champion.

‘The Ripper’ points to his recent form and states that the careers of Cleverly, James DeGale and Lucian Bute have all faltered since they faced him, insisting that Stevenson – who suggested he could KO Jack with one punch – would be a fool to overlook him.

“All I’m saying is look at what has happened to the last three fighters I’ve faced,” Jack said.

“Bute, after he fought me, got knocked out, DeGale lost his title and hasn’t looked the same fighter since, and then Cleverly retired.

“Anything can happen in a fight and I respect every fighter that steps into the ring. George Groves has come back from his defeat to me and become a world champion so you have to give him credit because he’s done well.

“Adonis can say whatever he wants, it’s only good for me if he is overlooking me. I’ve heard it all before.

“People talk about his age but he isn’t a regular 40-year-old, he hasn’t taken a lot of punishment and has taken good care of himself.”

With fearsome Russian trio Sergey Kovalev (WBO), Dmitry Bivol (WBA) and Artur Beterbiev (IBF) occupying the other world titles, Jack is intent on proving he is the best in a red-hot division.

“I definitely want to prove I’m the light-heavyweight number one,” he continued.

“I’ve been training very hard and have wanted this fight for a long time. Now, we’ve finally got it.

“Adonis is one of the best and so am I. My motivation is just to be the best and prove that I am the best by fighting the elite guys and making a lot of money.”