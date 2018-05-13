Munguia produces shock title win over Ali

Dominant Jaime Munguia produced a shock knockout victory over Sadam Ali to lift the WBO junior middleweight championship.

Despite being drafted in as a late replacement for ill mandatory challenger Liam Smith, Munguia crushed Ali in what became a mismatch of size and power.

In the first defence of the title he won against Miguel Cotto last year, Ali was sent to the canvas on four separate occasions before the referee called a halt to proceedings.

A Jaime Munguia left hook sends Sadam Ali to Canvas in Round 1. #AliMunguia pic.twitter.com/8xDGvqHcZ9 — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 13, 2018

Munguia, 21, twice decked Ali in the opening round and the American never recovered after he was floored again in the second and for a final time in the fourth.

In the show’s other title bout, Rey Vargas retained his WBC bantamweight belt after a points win over Azat Hovhannisyan.

In a competitive encounter, Hovhannisyan had some joy in getting inside Vargas’ defence and connecting with some big shots.

We have a winner. @reyvargasbox overcomes a bloody, hard fought match and holds on to his spotless record by unanimous decision. #VargasHovhannisyan #AliMunguia pic.twitter.com/HVapRNdV9n — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 13, 2018

Both fighters were left bloodied, yet it was Vargas who had greater control as the bout wore on, with his superior skill set proving to be decisive.

It was the Mexican who secured victory by a unanimous decision after the judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112.