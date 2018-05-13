Lomachenko makes history with Linares win

Vasiliy Lomachenko made boxing history after a 10th round stoppage win over Jorge Linares to become the WBA lightweight champion.

In cementing his reputation as boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Lomachenko set the record for becoming the fastest combatant to lift three world titles in different divisions after taking Linares’ belt in only his 12th professional bout.

Despite being sent to the canvas in round six of his lightweight debut, Lomachenko recovered and earned the stoppage after Linares was unable to recover from a powerful flurry of body punches in the 10th.

“Linares is a great champion and the fight was good for the fans and everybody. It was a great fight,” said Lomachenko.

A third division conquered. In just 12 pro bouts. pic.twitter.com/hTiHxP3fBc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 13, 2018

“That right hand [in the sixth] it was a great punch. It happens. I prepared for the last few rounds, and my father [trainer Anatoly Lomachenko] told me ‘You need to go to the body’.”

Lomachenko had been on top before Linares countered with a stiff right in the sixth, which left the Ukraine fighter needing a round to recover.

However, Linares’ eyes both began to swell as the bout dragged on and by the 10th, Lomachenko was leading on the scorecards of two of the judges.

He unleashed a flurry of eight successive punches – all of which landed – in the 10th which left Linares down on one knee, with the Venezuelan unable to beat the referee’s count.