Fury shows he means business ahead of return

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has undergone an incredible physical transformation ahead of his June 9 comeback to the ring.



The controversial figure has not fought since he upset heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision in 2015. After the fight, a rematch was twice cancelled, with Fury eventually declared himself medically unfit and cited problems with cocaine and depression.



During a tumultuous couple years where his boxing license was suspended, his weight ballooned…







But eventually through some hard work, the weight loss started.



Cue the Rocky music…

Flash from today working hard,😜😜😜😜🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT





Banana hammock aside, you have to admit the transformation is remarkable. Fury is set to face a yet unnamed opponent at the Manchester Arena on June 9.