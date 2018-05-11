Lomachenko wants Linares to test him

Vasyl Lomachenko is happy to be facing a sterner test this weekend, when he steps up a division to face WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares.

WBO super featherweight title holder Lomachenko has quickly established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the game after stoppages in each of his last four outings.

After December’s win over Guillermo Rigondeaux, the 30-year-old asked promoter Bob Arum for a more challenging opponent and that is what he will face at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Linares boasts much more experience, but Lomachenko is excited at stepping up in weight and the chance to win a third world title in a different division.

“The fans want to see two warriors put on a good fight. I think everybody wants a good bout, and that’s what I hope is going to happen,” said Lomachenko.

“The history is forever. Money, titles, belts, you’re not going to take them with you when you die, but the history will stay forever. That’s why I decided to go by the history route, not by the money.”