GGG’s big drama show pulls big ratings for HBO

Gennady Golovkin’s recent tune up of Vanes Martirosyan was the most watched bout on cable television of 2018.

The Kazakh killer was set to face Canelo Alvarez in a highly anticipated rematch, but the bout was cancelled after the Mexican tested positive for banned substances.

Martirosyan was teed up as a last minute replacement and HBO shifted the event from pay-per-view to regular HBO, given the lack of star quality.

After eating some jabs in the opening round, Golovkin opened up in the second, toppling the American with a series of devastating blows. Martirosyan hit the canvas and appeared to make a wise choice to stay down.

Congratulations to @GGGBoxing, the King of the Ring and the Ratings! Highest rated premium cable show since 2016! Shattered StubHub Center Tickets sales record he set vs Rubio and merchandise record for boxing. @HBOboxing @tecate @ChivasRegalUS @Jumpman23 @Hublot pic.twitter.com/L8aXDOZkix — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) May 8, 2018

Despite the short and fiery affair, according to a release from Nielsen Media Research, the main event averaged 1.249 million viewers, setting the current record for premium cable television for 2018. The previous record was set by the Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz bout in March, which fetched 1.055 million viewers.

Golovkin is set to face Alvarez in September when the latter has completed his backdated six month suspension.