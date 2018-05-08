Booth: Haye wrong to return

David Haye should never have made his latest comeback and has paid the price for getting it wrong against Tony Bellew, says former trainer Adam Booth.

The ‘Hayemaker’ is considering whether to retire from the sport, with the fifth-round stoppage at The O2, on Saturday, leaving him with back-to-back losses.

Booth, who guided Haye to world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight before their well-documented split, believes his old charge should never have returned to the ring after three-and-a-half years away, between 2012 and 2016.

“It’s hard to see where he can go from here,” Booth said after the clash.

“In my opinion, he should have never been in there anyway and he shouldn’t even have been in there last year, but he was.

“I don’t know how he is physically, but technically he made some big mistakes and let Tony trade with him. You don’t hook with a hooker, if you’re not a hooker, and David is a jab and straight right-hand puncher.

“He made the wrong choice and paid the ultimate price.”

A revenge win for Haye could have set up a decisive third fight with Bellew, but the Merseysider already has one eye on a ‘megastar’ showdown next.

Tyson Fury and currently retired Andre Ward have been linked with Bellew, and Booth believes this latest win for ‘The Bomber’ proves he belongs with the big names.

“He was very careful and smart early on,” he said. “He was badly buzzed in the second round, styled it out, then used his legs to control the distance, and when he had a chance to trade with David, he traded with him – and came off better.

“The way he dropped David was the same way he dropped (Ilunga) Makabu, the same way he dropped BJ Flores. He trades so well and he looked very happy doing it.

“He deserves every accolade he gets. I hope he gets a big-money fight next. Whatever it is next, Tony is a draw and whoever is in the other corner, Tony is the draw.”