GGG equals record after second round KO

Gennady Golovkin equalled the 20 successful title defences of middleweight great Bernard Hopkins after crushing replacement challenger Vanes Martirosyan.

In a bout hastily arranged after original opponent Canelo Alvarez failed a drugs test, Martirosyan – who had been out of the ring for two years – was no match whatsoever for Golovkin.

It took the unified champion less than two rounds to secure a knockout victory in front of almost 8,000 fans in Los Angeles, before he immediately turned his attention to the rematch with Alvarez, which could take place in September.

It's Triple G’s world, and we are just living in it. Gennady Golovkin knocks out Vanes Martirosyan in the 2nd round. pic.twitter.com/aubNf6pwiG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 6, 2018

When asked if he hoped to fight Alvarez next, Golovkin said: “I’m ready any time. I”m still champion of the world. Nine years.I have 11 belts. Come take my belts now.”

Martirosyan made a fist of it during the opening rounds as he connected with jabs that left their mark on Golovkin’s face.

“I’m ready. Let’s do it in September,” @GGGBoxing says toward @Canelo without saying the KO was a message to his rival. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) May 6, 2018

However, the second round was one way traffic, as Golovkin unleashed a succession of rapid fire punches.

With Martirosyan against the ropes, Golovkin sent in powerful punches that snapped back the challenger’s head, before he collapsed to the canvas and the referee completed a 10 count.