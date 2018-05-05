GGG frustrated at title defence build-up

Gennady Golovkin is frustrated that this weekend’s middleweight title defence against Vanes Martirosyan has been overshadowed by Canelo Alvarez.

WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO champion Golovkin will attempt to equal Bernard Hopkins’ record of 20 successive defences of his middleweight crown in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old and Los Angeles-based Martirosyan both made weight for the clash, with Golovkin the firm favourite to retain his belts.

But after Golovkin’s original scheduled encounter against Alvarez was postponed after the Mexican failed a drugs test, the build-up to the fight has been dominated by talk of when the pair will locks horns again.

A frustrated Golovkin said: “I am fighting Vanes, and he is a professional and not an easy fight, but all the time, it’s ‘Canelo, Canelo, Oscar, Canelo,’ and nothing else.

“This is wrong for this sport what happened.

“Vanes is a worthy opponent and we should be talking about him, but instead everyone is making excuses for the guy who had the [positive] test.”