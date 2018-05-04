Haye blames Bellew for confrontation

David Haye blamed Tony Bellew for the physical confrontation at the end of their press conference and insists he will “ignite” in their heavyweight rematch.

Tensions boiled over between the British rivals on Thursday when they posed for pictures and Haye initiated a head-to-head confrontation, sparking an angry shove from Bellew.

Security stepped in to separate the duo, who will settle their dispute this Saturday at The O2 Arena after Bellew won the first encounter between the pair in March 2017.

I will not allow Bellew to define my legacy in the ring. 2 days to go and you will finally see the TRUE Hayemaker vs Tony Bellew #HayeBellew2 #TheRematch pic.twitter.com/l5MAmjdtGz — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) May 3, 2018

“I will light the fuse and ignite into life at The O2,” Haye told Sky Sports News.

“I don’t care about him, he’s irrelevant. It’s all about me. I got it wrong last time. This time I got it right.

“He pushed me to get a reaction. It’s a weak move, but I believe I won the battle of the mind games.”

Bellew played down his push, dismissing suggestions he is trying to provoke a reaction from his opponent.

“It was just a little push and shove,” he said.

“He just wanted to get closer. We came close to kissing, but it’s not that kind of party, and I had to remove him from my space.”