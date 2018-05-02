Menayothin triumphs to equal Mayweather record

WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin equaled the undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather by knocking out mandatory challenger Leroy Estrada on Wednesday.

Menayothin brought down his opponent no less than five times before the referee finally stopped the contest to hand the Thai champion his 50th victory. His record now stands at 50-0, with 18 KOs.

The fight was a one-sided affair right from the start, with Menayothin landing a series of big punches to unsettle his opponent.

He dropped Estrada for the first time in the third round, and then moments later dropped him again.

Estrada showed guts in trying to fend off the onslaught and survive, but was dropped hard twice more in the fourth round, with only the bell coming to his rescue.

Round 4 highlights, Wanheng Menayothin is abusing Leroy Estrada so far

Menayothin continued his assault in the fifth round, scoring a fifth knockdown that finally prompted the referee to wave off the fight and save Estrada from further punishment.

Estrada came into the fight on the back of four straight wins and a victory over former world champion Saul Juarez, but the Panama fighter was no match for Menayothin, who achieved something very special in matching Mayweather’s undefeated record.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was in attendence for the fight, having flown in to Thailand especially to watch Menayothin equal the record.