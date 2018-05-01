Haye vows to finish Bellew

David Haye said Tony Bellew’s corner will need to save him by throwing in the towel in their rematch on Saturday night.

It was Haye’s corner who stopped the first fight in March last year by throwing in the towel, but the Londoner vowed at Monday’s pre-bout press conference that the roles would be reversed when the two meet again this weekend at London’s O2 Arena.

The 37-year old Haye said he would use “speed, timing, accuracy and conditioning,” to exact his revenge on Bellew.

“It may not be early. It may be very late. I might aim to do something I’ve never done before. I always aim to take people out early but I might try something different.

“It will be a knockout, TKO, referee stoppage or the towel will come in. He will not hear the final bell.

Bellew then interrupted to remind his opponent of the first meeting ended.

He said: “You threw the towel last time, not me.”

“You usually find that in boxing that very rarely rematches live up to expectation.

“This one is different, yes the injury played a part, it saved him from getting knocked cold.

“David will revert to type and then he will get stopped.”

😳 David Haye promising we will see a fully fit version of him against Tony Bellew next week. pic.twitter.com/F3fGhESqnU — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 28, 2018

“You are fighting for your whole career,” added Bellew. “If this goes wrong, nothing will save you now.”

“David is back to rob the bank. But he picked a little fat cruiserweight from Liverpool and it was a big mistake.

“David is living in fantasy land. He will get smacked and be put back in his box.”