Haye will ‘control’ emotions at press conference

David Haye is wary of repeating the chaotic press conference in Tony Bellew’s home city of Liverpool that preceded their first fight.

Haye will revisit Liverpool on Monday, where he attracted controversy by losing his cool last year, as his rematch with Bellew this weekend edges closer.

.@mrdavidhaye and the whole of #TeamHaye are tuning in to both episodes of Behind The Ropes in front of the @SkySportsNews cameras at the moment. Make sure you check it out on @SkySports On Demand anytime from now! pic.twitter.com/QxwJLbLbgH — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) April 29, 2018

Asked if he was expecting another raucous welcome by Bellew’s fans, Haye exclusively told Sky Sports: “No doubt about it. Hopefully, I react like a professional, as opposed to a football hooligan as I did last time.

“Last time was entertaining. Last time, I wasn’t the most pleasant to the guys who were screaming abuse me.”

Haye believes the fiery atmosphere on his last visit to Liverpool mirrored the fight, in which he injured his Achilles en route to a stoppage defeat.

“It did, it really did. My whole mentality and mindset going up there reflecting the fight which was then pretty horrendous,” he said.

“I can’t let my emotions get the better of me. If I can’t control my emotions in a press conference, how am I supposed to control them in a boxing ring?”