Dogboe takes title after Magdaleno shock

Isaac Dogboe became Ghana’s youngest ever world champion after a shock knockout win over Jessie Magdaleno.

Despite suffering the first knockdown of his career, Dogboe recovered to claim the WBO super bantamweight title with an 11th round stoppage in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old sent the champion Magdaleno to the canvas on three occasions, before the referee called a halt to the proceedings.

Victory was all the more impressive after Magdaleno came flying out the traps and floored Dogboe with a fast combination in the opening round.

WBO World Super-Bantamweight Champion @IsaacDogboe He recovers from a first-round knockdown to stop Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round

Dogboe looked shaky in the exchanges that followed, but he recovered and began to control the bout by the fourth round, with Magdaleno struggling to handle the power of his opponent.

The American was sent to the canvas for the first time in his career by a big right hook in the fifth. He got up and seemed to get a second wind by the time the seventh came along.

But Dogboe had Magdaleno against the ropes in the 10th and went in for the kill in the following round.

Magdaleno was floored at the start of the round and then another brutal combination to the body and head saw the referee call a halt to proceedings.