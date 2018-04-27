Fury: Wilder inspired my comeback

Tyson Fury has revealed how he was inspired to make a comeback after Deontay Wilder suggested that his boxing career was “done”.

The former world champion will return to the ring in Manchester on June 9 as he ends an absence of over two-and-a-half years from the sport.

During his hiatus, Joshua has claimed all three world titles that Fury vacated following his last victory over Wladimir Klitschko, while heavyweight rival Wilder has consolidated his reign as WBC belt-holder.

Joshua and Wilder are currently in negotiations for a mega unification clash, and Fury feels he is only a few fights away from again mixing it with the best.

Another Tyson Fury presser today and STILL no opponent named for a comeback fight which isn't a great deal more than a month away. Tickets have been on sale for weeks now…yet still no opponent. Don't particularly like this me, i think it sends out the wrong message to fans… — British Boxing Blog (@BritBoxingBlog) April 26, 2018

“Really, it was Deontay Wilder who spurred me on and gave me the ambition to return,” Fury said.

“He said I couldn’t do it, definitely not, Tyson Fury is done.

“I was walking along the canal with my dog at the time and I thought ‘I’m a fat pig look at the state of me’, I felt like jumping in and drowning.

Fantastic rounds today with @Tyson_Fury and Mariusz Wach 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yddFW6wHFK — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) April 24, 2018

“I thought I will turn this around and come back and knock him out, especially what he said about Mike Tyson which wasn’t very tasteful.

“I’ll have a couple of warm-up fights first and then I will be ready for these guys – we will take on anybody.”