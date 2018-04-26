Wilder makes Joshua $50m offer

Deontay Wilder has offered Anthony Joshua $50m to fight him – with representatives of the two boxers set to meet in the next 48 hours.

The WBC heavyweight world champion said he has sent an email to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who is in New York for some bouts this weekend.

To back up the apparent offer, Wilder added a video on social media telling Joshua “all the money is in the bag”.

The clip then showed Joshua asking for $50m in order to face the 32-year old American.

Hearn and Wilder’s promoter Shelly Finkel are set to meet on Friday to discuss the unification fight which would see all four major heavyweight belts up for grabs.

Joshua added the WBO title to his WBA Super, IBF belts with victory over Joseph Parker in Cardiff late last month.