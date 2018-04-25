Parker wants winner of Bellew/Haye rematch

Joseph Parker would welcome a fight against the winner of Tony Bellew’s rematch with David Haye as his promotional team are eager to bring the New Zealander back to Britain.

The 26-year-old lost his WBO heavyweight title in last month’s unification clash with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff but is open to a swift return to the UK against either Bellew or Haye, who meet again at The O2 on May 5.

Loving the journey, we will be back soon 👊🏼 better and stronger. See you soon New Zealand. Thank you all for the love and support ❤️ #TeamParker pic.twitter.com/iWGgB3tIF0 — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) April 2, 2018

Promoter David Higgins is set to discuss fight options with Parker this week and believes there is a ’50-50′ chance of his next bout being staged in Britain.

Asked if Haye or Bellew would interest Parker, Higgins told Sky Sports: “Of course it would. Joseph Parker himself and our team would back him against almost anyone and certainly would back him against the winner of Bellew-Haye.

“The question is whether they would be willing to step up? I think most people would see Anthony Joshua at this point as the ‘Golden Goose’, and the big queue of people sitting on their hands and waiting a year, maybe two years for a shot, which may or may not happen.

“For those British contenders, respect to the one that does step up to Parker, because I think, despite Parker not quite getting the win, he gained a lot of respect, and is the first man to take Joshua the distance.”

Higgins has urged Bellew to back up his words after he questioned Parker’s credentials as a world champion and fellow Brit Dillian Whyte has also called out the Kiwi in the past.

“He’ll be seen as dangerous and a lot of guys are very mouthy and derogatory towards Parker in putting him down like Bellew, or like Dillian Whyte,” said Higgins.

“It would be very interesting to see if they are still calling him out and if the likes of Dillian Whyte or Bellew have changed their tune.

“What does that say about Bellew’s character? What does it say about Dillian Whyte and his character? From our perspective, we are ready, willing and available. We’re not going to chase it, because our view is that they were just all talk.

“Any fight against Parker now will be a guaranteed sell out of The O2 against any of those guys. Credit to the one that steps up.”