Broner and Vargas frustrated in draw

Top welterweight contenders Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas couldn’t be separated in their New York showdown.

The duo fought to a 12-round majority draw at the Barclays Center, with one judge scoring it 115-113 for Broner and the other two deciding it was a 114-114 tie. It was an outcome that left both fighters frustrated in the ring afterwards.

Vargas was the aggressor in the early rounds, when he landed more and threw more punches.

After a hard-fought 12 rounds, #BronerVargas is a Majority Draw. pic.twitter.com/tZdwknioSV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 22, 2018

But Broner began to land some heavy blows from the sixth round onwards, although neither was sent to the canvas. The pair both exchanged big shots in the ninth and 10th and ended the fight swinging wildly at each other.

In the night’s two title fights, Gervonta Davis became a two-time world champion, while Jermall Charlo won the vacant WBC interim middleweight belt.

Davis comprehensively beat Jesus Cuellar after sending him to the canvas three times during the opening three rounds, before the referee brought a halt to proceedings following the final fall.

That was impressive. Helluva fight by Gervonta Davis. You can tell he was all business during his camp — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) April 22, 2018

The 23-year-old won the vacant WBA junior lightweight belt as a result.

Charlo’s clash against Hugo Centeno Jr was even shorter after the fight came to a hasty conclusion 55 seconds into the second round.

After an overhand right to the jaw, Charlo followed up with a right to the side of the head and a left hook which sent Centeno to the canvas. He was unable to get up before the count of 10.