Frampton wins featherweight title

Carl Frampton won the WBO interim featherweight title after outclassing former world champion Nonito Donaire.

The Northern Irish boxer channelled the energy of his home crowd, in Belfast, and earned the victory by a unanimous decision, with the judges all scoring it 117-111.

Frampton – previously the WBA featherweight and super bantamweight champion – is now in line to face Mexico’s Oscar Valdez, who faces a mandatory defence of his WBO belt.

Cracking fight, cracking night, cracking performance 👏 Roll on Windsor Park 👊🏟 pic.twitter.com/qqygtqwc12 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 21, 2018

However, if Valdez decides to step up in weight, Frampton would be declared the WBO champion without having to enter the ring.

The 31-year-old’s next outing could also come against Lee Selby or Josh Warrington, who meet in all-British encounter next month.

“I’d love Valdez. Selby or Warrington – either of them. I’d want to fight [Leo] Santa Cruz for a third time but that’s not going to happen,” said Frampton.

“I want a world title and that’s it.”

Frampton was in the ascendancy from the second round after unloading a flurry of punches on former four-weight world champion Donaire.

First of all, always want to thank God for keeping me safe in that ring. Not taking anything away from Frampton. He is an amazing fighter, smart and a tough mf! Like he said to me "friends forever" Congratulations my brother may you continue to be on top. My team, family, and — Nonito Donaire (@filipinoflash) April 21, 2018

He forged ahead by creating a big points lead, although the Filipino did land shots in the seventh and 11th rounds.

In the card’s other title clash, WBO bantamweight title holder Zolani Tete comfortably held off the challenge of former world champion Omar Narvaez.

It Tete took just 11 seconds to knockout Siboniso Gonya last November, but Saturday’s bout went the distance, before the South African earned victory on a unanimous decision, 120-108.

Tete was able to outbox Narvaez, who lacked aggression and was happy to stay out of danger.