Wilder confirms January opponent

Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he will square-off against Artur Szpilka for his third voluntary defence of the WBC heavyweight championship next year.

The bout will take place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16.

"That's what we understand," confirmed Wilder's manager and trainer Jay Deas on al.com.

"We understand they're finalising everything as we speak."

Wilder is undefeated and boasts an incredibly high knockout ratio at 97 per cent. The American has won all of his 35 bouts and 34 of them have come by way of knockout.

The 'Bronze Bomber' was due to fight mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin, but the Russian has asked for more time to prepare following his November victory over Mariuz Wach. They will like meet later next year.

Meanwhile, Szpilka has just one loss from his 21 fights and has 15 wins via knockout.