Pacquiao not ready to retire yet

Manny Pacquiao insists his summer encounter against Lucas Matthysse will not be his last fight, as he approaches his 40th birthday.

Pacquiao takes on WBA welterweight champion Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, in July, as he looks to bounce back from last year’s shock defeat to Jeff Horn.

The former eight division world champion has moved into a political career over recent years after taking a seat in the Philippines senate.

But the 39-year-old’s love affair with boxing continues, as he looks to win the 12th world title of his career.

“I want them to remember me after my career not only as a champion, but as being an inspiration to everyone, being a good person,” he told BBC Sport.

“This is not my last fight. It’s one to prove that I am still there in boxing and that my career is not over yet.

“I keep on fighting because boxing is my passion and I love raising the flag of the Philippines.”