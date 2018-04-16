Pacquiao: No decision on trainer Roach

Manny Pacquiao has dismissed reports he has cut ties with long-standing mentor Freddie Roach, saying he has not chosen a trainer for his July world title fight with Lucas Matthysse.

The veteran US trainer claimed last week that his 15-year association with Pacquiao had ended ahead of the Matthysse bout in Malaysia.

Roach said on Friday: “I would be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t hurt that he didn’t contact me personally about his decision, but the great times we enjoyed together far outweigh that.”

But Pacquiao went on social media on Monday to say he would make a “final decision within the week” on his corner team for the Kuala Lumpur fight with the Argentine WBA welterweight champion.

“Contrary to statements which I personally did not make that are circulating in the media, I have not made my final decision who will be my head trainer for my July 14 fight with Matthysse,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao – who has a record of 59 wins with 38 KOs, seven losses and two draws – told his millions of social media followers that his adviser Mike Koncz had been in contact with Roach’s people.

“When that decision is made, Freddie will be the first one to be informed and then I will advise the media,” the 39-year-old added.

Roach was ever-present in Pacquiao’s corner during his rise, helping him achieve world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions.

Pacquiao has not fought since his defeat on points to Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane last July, a loss that cost the Filipino star his WBO welterweight crown.

Matthysse, who has 39 wins including 36 KOs against four defeats, won the vacant WBA belt after beating Thailand’s Teerachai Sithmorseng in January.