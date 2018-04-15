Mayweather would risk boxing legacy in UFC

Floyd Mayweather would be putting his boxing legacy at risk by participating in a UFC fight, believes WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Mayweather came out of retirement last summer for a mega money boxing showdown against Conor McGregor, and then insisted he was hanging up his gloves for good.

However, the 50-0 former five division world champion continues to tease that he would be open to facing McGregor again in the Octagon.

Floyd Mayweather headed to the Octagon? Dana White sure think so. pic.twitter.com/Nc9nYal6s9 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 8, 2018

Whatever the financial incentives involved for Mayweather, Sulaiman does not want to see the 41-year-old tarnish his reputation inside a UFC cage.

“It would be terrible. The chapter closed with a precious golden flourish on a historic day for boxing. If he goes to the cage right now, Mayweather is representing boxing and I would feel sorry for him,” said Sulaiman.

Hate me or love me, you see me! pic.twitter.com/VBfY42zwkA — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 27, 2018

“Of course he could win, but there is a significant risk because that is not his discipline. It would be an excessive risk to his health.

“If he decides to do this, we will support him, although we would prefer that he doesn’t because this is not boxing and his physical integrity and the greatness of our sport are placed at risk.”