Pacquiao predicts biggest Malaysia show since Ali

Manny Pacquiao insists this summer’s showdown against Lucas Matthysse will be the biggest boxing event in Malaysia since the days of Muhammad Ali.

Pacquiao takes on WBA welterweight champion Matthysse at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena on July 14, with another three title fights on the undercard.

The event marks the 39-year-old’s first card as a promoter and the eight-division champion will embark upon a media tour of Malaysia and the Philippines next week.

And he insists the show will be Malaysia’s biggest since Ali fought Joe Bugner, in Kuala Lumpur, back in 1975.

“It is all systems go for the Pacquiao vs. Matthysse fight,” said Pacquiao.

“We have assembled the biggest fight card Malaysia has been waiting for in the last 43 years since Ali-Bugner.”

Argentine fighter Matthysse is tailor-making his preparations after linking up with Joel Diaz – the trainer of Timothy Bradley, who fought Pacquiao on three occasions.

Matthysse said: “This is the fight I have always wanted. The opportunity to fight a future Hall of Famer such as Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao inspires me to work harder than ever to earn a victory for my fans.”