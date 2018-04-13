Fury: Joshua needs to face me for true recognition

Tyson Fury vowed to reclaim his world titles from Anthony Joshua and says his British rival must face him if he wants to be considered the best of this heavyweight era.

The former world champion has announced a comeback fight against an unnamed opponent in Manchester on June 9, which will end an absence of over two-and-a-half years from the sport.

Joshua has since claimed all of the three major world titles that Fury vacated following his last victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, but the returning 29-year-old insists his rival can gain even more recognition in an all-British battle.

“I didn’t keep hold of the belts, I had personal problems, and the other guys have got hold of them – i.e Parker, Joshua and that’s it.

“They’ve got my belts, they aren’t mine anymore are they, but I am still a lineal heavyweight champion, and if they ever want to be considered the best of their era, then they have to beat this man here. This snappy dresser here.”

Joshua is holding talks for a fight against Deontay Wilder, who is set to make a counteroffer for a blockbuster world title bout, and Fury firmly believes he can nullify both big-punching champions with his ring skills.

“They are both very good opponents, both unbeaten, and both knockout punchers,” said Fury.

“I believe I can outbox both of them, but they are both very dangerous all the time they are in the ring.”

Despite a lengthy break from boxing, Fury maintains that he needed time to regain his motivation, and is ready to work his way back to the top of the division.

“I believe I needed that. I believe it was a must and I couldn’t take any more boxing at the time,” he said. “Now I have the hunger back and I’m back to the beginning. It’s like I’m turning pro again, professional debut.

“All the boys – AJ, Wilder, Parker, Baby Miller, Dominic Breazeale, all the good guys in the division, Dillian Whyte, everybody else – you’re all on notice. ‘The Mack’ is back and more ferocious than ever.

“Keep up the good work AJ, flying the flag for Great Britain, and doing a good job, but ‘The Mack’ is back and as I said before, I do believe I can beat you, and beat you I will do my old boy.”