AJ: Wilder fight has to happen

Anthony Joshua says for $50m dollars he will fight Deontay Wilder "tomorrow", adding that the fight "has to happen" for boxing.

Wilder accepted Joshua's invitation – made in the aftermath of his points victory over Joseph Parker – for a fight to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, but negotiations are proving tricky.

Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, says his team have made offers to the American's camp, but admits they are still awaiting a response.

"If it is a $100m fight and they are happy with taking 60-40, I'll take 50-50. Give me $50m dollars up front and I swear I'll take that fight tomorrow," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"They're not making offers like that, but they're talking about it, so it's not real. We offered them a lucrative deal and we are just waiting to hear if he's serious or not.

"They like to jump on social media, rather than emailing us back in a professional manner. I don't understand where they're coming from, nevertheless, there's many heavyweights out there that are serious."

When asked if he expects the fight to happen, Joshua added: "It has to happen. There's not really been many fights in the heavyweight division in history that haven't happened when you're talking about championship level.

"In terms of history, I think that this fight has to happen because it wouldn't be great for this era of boxing if it doesn't happen."