Joshua tells Fury to train, not talk

Anthony Joshua has told Tyson Fury to stop talking and focus on training, saying he cannot wait around for the former world heavyweight champion’s return.

Fury, 29, has not fought since he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in 2015.

In Fury’s absence, Joshua has established himself as the face of the heavyweight division and now holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts following his unanimous decision win over Joseph Parker earlier this month.

‘The Gypsy King’ was quick to proclaim himself as the “true king” on social media after watching Joshua’s performance.

But former Olympic gold medallist Joshua, whose next fight is “very likely” to be against Deontay Wilder or Alexander Povetkin, says Fury is not worth thinking about until he returns to the ring.

“After the Klitschko fight, that was a guy I called out to challenge me straight away and I still mention it now,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“There is no denying Tyson knows how to box. He is a good boxer.

“But until he makes his return to the ring, I cannot sit down and wait patiently at home for Tyson Fury’s return. I have a career and goals I want to achieve so I am focusing on what I am doing.

“When he gets himself together…. boxing fans are awaiting his return.

“He has to get himself back in action and worry about what he is doing, rather than sitting at home commentating on my fights.

“He should be getting a bit of motivation and hunger back in the belly to get training and get back in the ring because realistically people don’t want to see a commentator. They want to see a fighter fight.”