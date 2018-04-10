Singapore Night of Champions to be broadcast live

Fox Sports Asia will broadcast coverage of the world title showdown at Ringstar Boxing’s major show in Singapore later this month.

‘Roar of Singapore IV – The Night of Champions’ takes place on April 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – the first time that professional boxing has been held at the venue.

The highlight of the evening will be the IBO Intercontinental Featherweight clash between unbeaten Singapore fighter Muhamad ‘The Chosen Wan’ Ridhwan and his Filipino opponent Jeson ‘Dynamite Fist’ Umbal.

Fox Sports Asia and FIGHT SPORTS will broadcast the fights live, while Marina Bay Sands will host the pre-fight activities, including the press conference and the weigh-ins.

Ringstar founder and CEO Scott Patrick Farrell said: “We are proud to have on board with us international brands and broadcast partners such as Marina Bay Sands, FIGHT SPORTS and Fox Sports Asia, in time for ‘Roar of Singapore IV’.”

The official open workout and press conference before fight night takes place at the Marina Bay Sands on April 18 from 11am, while the weigh-ins are on April 19 from 1pm. Both events are open to all boxing fans.