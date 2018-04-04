Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse: Will this be his eighth loss of an amazing career?

As Manny Pacquiao prepares to face Lucas Matthysse, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at his seven losses in what has been an illustrious career.

After more than a year away from the ring, Philippines’ boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will take on Lucas Matthsse for the WBA Welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur in July.

The Filipino will go into the fight without his longtime trainer Freddie Roach, opting to go with Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s lifelong friend and assistant trainer who has been there from the start.

“This is going to be a tough fight. Matthysse is also a knockout artist,” Pacquiao had said last month.

“I’m the underdog in this fight but I’m used to it. It serves as a big motivation for me to train and fight hard to win the crown,” he added.

Before the two fighters step into the ring, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at Pacquiao’s seven defeats in his illustrious career.

Will this be Pacman’s 60th career win or is this going to end in an eighth defeat for the Filipino?

Manny Pacquiao vs Rustico Torrecampo

Feb 9, 1996

Mandaluyong, Philippines

The Pacman took the boxing world by storm with 11 straight victories but that winning streak was brought to a crashing halt by journeyman Torrecampo in Mandaluyong.

Pacquiao failed to make the weight and had to don heavier gloves to make up for it but one ‘lucky’ punch to the stomach from Torrecampo was enough to put Pacquiao down for his first defeat.

Manny Pacquiao vs Medgoen Singsura

Sep 17, 1999

Pakpanag Metropolitan Stadium, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

This was meant to be his second defence of the WBA Flyweight title but the Filipino was stripped off his belt after failing to make weight for the fight.

Pacquiao was not his usual self as he looked visibly drained from the exertions of trying to make weight and Medgoen went in with multiple body blows that sent the Filipino to the canvas in pain to give the Pacman his second big loss of a storied career.

Manny Pacquiao vs Erik Morales

Mar 19, 2005

MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, U.S.

Opting to move up in the weight class proved to be a good move for Pacquiao as he went on to become one of the top boxers for years but his first attempt at Super-Feather weight against Morales ended in misery.

Both boxers traded blows and it came down to the judges’ score cards to sort the bloody affair out. The Mexican took the fight by two points to make it a third loss for the Filipino boxing star.

Manny Pacquiao vs Timothy Bradley

Jun 9, 2012

MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, U.S.

This fight was billed as the “Perfect Storm” with a lot of pre-fight banter between both camps as Bradley stood up to his famous opponent, promising to get the job done in the ring.

Pacquiao landed a ton of heavy hits but Bradley steadied himself and lasted the entire 12 rounds, even turning the tide in the later rounds to match the Filipino. Alas, the crowd jeered as the American boxer was awarded victory on a highly-controversial split decision to hand Pacquiao his first defeat in seven years. Bradley also received his largest prize money of his career with a handsome pot of around US$5 million.

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez

Dec 8, 2012

MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, U.S.

This was the fight the fans wanted to see as the fighters’ previous three battles were some of the most controversial bouts ever witnessed in boxing history.

Pacquiao was expected to take this fourth and final fight easily based on form but it all went south when Marquez caught him with a sweet right hand to put him out cold on the mat with one second remaining in the sixth round. #Savage

Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather Jr.

May 2, 2015

MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, U.S.

This fight has been on the cards for a long time coming. Both fighters have gone to and fro about getting into the ring to give the fans what they want and to settle talk of who was the better fighter.

Pre-fight hype was through the roof with crazy numbers watching the weigh-in before Pacquiao and Mayweather stepped into the ring a night later for the blockbuster.

Pacquiao used his speed to go on the offensive but the American’s defence was not too shabby either. The fight went all the way to 12 rounds before Mayweather’s hand was held up for an unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

Jul 2, 2017

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Horn wasn’t the intended opponent as Pacquiao wanted to fight Amir Khan initially. The fight was finally signed off in April 2017 for the WBO Welterweight title.

Having been away from the ring for a while now, Pacman showed no signs of rustiness as he threw punch after punch only for the three judges to rule on a unanimous decision that sent the Filipino camp into a state of shock.