Alvarez pulls out of Golovkin rematch

Saul Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday withdrew from his world middleweight title rematch with Gennady Golovkin following two failed drug tests.

Alvarez and Golovkin were scheduled to fight on May 5 in Las Vegas in a rematch of their controversial September draw, but the fight was thrown into doubt after the Mexican twice tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol.

The Mexican’s team blamed contaminated meat for the failed test.

The fight was called off as it appeared unlikely that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would approve the fight after it temporarily suspended Alvarez, who could also be handed a longer suspension.

The Nevada Athletic Commission canceled a hearing regarding Canelo Alvarez’s temporary suspension set for tomorrow. Bob Bennett says he completed his investigation, has filed a complaint against Canelo and a disciplinary hearing is set for April 18. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 29, 2018

Announcing his withdrawal from the highly anticipated fight, Alvarez’s promoter Eric Gomez said: “As you all know there is a hearing on April 18 and it’s extremely unlikely this will get properly resolved by then.

“Additionally, given the current regulations in Nevada we have been advised, and it is unfortunate, that Canelo won’t be cleared to fight in May.

“We are hopeful this matter will be resolved and we are hoping Canelo will be cleared so we can reschedule the fight for August or September.”

Speaking through a translator, Alvarez said: “I am truly shocked about what has happened and for those who have doubts and suspicions about my integrity, I have always been and always will be clean fighter.”

“I want to prove without a doubt that I have never intentionally ingested clenbuterol. I have nothing to hide and I want to be open and transparent through this process. . I have never taken illegal substances and this is no different.”

“I want to apologize to HBO, Tecate and Hennessy and all my other sponsors, the media and to everyone who is involved in the promotion of this event, and especially to the fans. I respect this sport. I will always be a clean fighter.”

I will be defending my titles on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas!

Official announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ewsXojzBdv — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 3, 2018

WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world champion Golovkin, 35, is still hoping to fight and said on Twitter that a replacement for Alvarez would be named soon.