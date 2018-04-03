Pacquiao to face Matthysse next

Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed Lucas Matthysse will defend his WBA welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur in July.

The promoter announced on Twitter on Monday night that the contest was now confirmed for July 14.

Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Saturday night July 14 (US time). — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 2, 2018

Pacquiao then took to his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to respond.

It’s on! Can’t wait to challenge Lucas Matthysse for another world title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia – July 14 US time #Pacmanisback — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) April 3, 2018

The De La Hoya announcement appeared to clear lingering doubts about the contest taking place since the Filipino icon, winner of an unprecedented eight world titles in different weight divisions, first announced the contest last month.

Pacquiao, an elected senator in the Philippines, has not fought in the ring since being defeated on points by Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane last July, a loss that cost Pacquiao his WBO welterweight crown.

The 35-year-old Matthysse, who has 39 wins including 36 by knockout against four defeats, won the vacant WBA belt after beating Thailand’s Teerachai Sithmorseng in January.

“This is going to be a tough fight. Matthysse is also a knockout artist,” Pacquiao had said last month.

“I’m the underdog in this fight but I’m used to it. It serves as a big motivation for me to train and fight hard to win the crown,” he added.

Pacquiao, 39, has 59 wins to his name including 38 KOs against seven defeats and two draws. His last victory inside the distance was back in 2009.