Wilder ‘ready’ to fight Joshua in UK this summer

Deontay Wilder will come to the UK to fight Anthony Joshua this summer to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, his management team have said.

Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel made the comments after Joshua challenged Wilder following his win at the weekend over Joseph Parker – a fight that saw the Brit add the WBO title to his own IBF and WBA belts.

A fight with the undefeated WBC champion Wilder (40 wins, 39 KOs), would see the heavyweight division unified for the first time in history.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also accused Wilder and his team of avoiding the fight, saying that the American’s absence ringside on Saturday, “tells me one thing — he (Wilder) doesn’t really want this fight.”

Now, Wilder’s team have responded to that challenge, and said they are ready to start negotiations straight away.

“We are really glad that Anthony Joshua said for the first time: ‘I will fight Deontay next…’ and we believe he is a man of his word. Deontay accepts the challenge,” Finkel said in an interview with the Telegraph.

“We want to make it public that Deontay wants the fight, and we are prepared to come over, or meet here and get the deal done. Deontay is ready to sign and come to the UK to fight this summer.”

Finkel said he would be contacting Hearn this week.

“We’re ready. Let’s do it. Unification fights always trump mandatories.

“A unification between Wilder and Joshua would push the mandatories back.

“Assuming it will be Wembley Stadium in the summer, we are ready, and if they are ready as they say they are, we want to get it done. We want the fight, they want the fight, the public wants the fight. There is nothing to stop it going ahead.”