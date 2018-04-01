Parker: I have no regrets

Joseph Parker said he had no regrets after he fell to a wide unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Joshua at The Principality on Saturday night.

The New Zealander fought valiantly but ultimately came up short as he suffered his first professional defeat, surrendering his WBO title to Joshua in the process.

Parker refused to make excuses after scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 handed ‘AJ’ the win and he graciously admitted that he simply “lost to the better man”.

“Today I got beat by a better champion, the bigger man,” the 26-year-old said, speaking to Sky Sports.

“There’s a lot to work on and it was a good experience being here – I have to thank everyone for supporting me.

“I will go back, train hard and come back stronger.

“I have no regrets, I will take it on the chin. The better man won on the day.”

Parker can certainly take positives from the unification showdown, becoming the first fighter to take Joshua the scheduled distance in a professional contest.

“We will be back again,” he continued.

“If we fought again, I would work harder, be stronger and throw more punches.

“I would love to have another go. It’s back to the drawing board now.

“We could have worked on the inside more, whatever happened, happened and we can’t change it. We just look forward.

“Of course I believe I can become world champion again. I’m young, fit, strong, I didn’t go down and showed I’m fit to go 12 rounds.”