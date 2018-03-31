Deontay Wilder: Will Joshua say my name?

Deontay Wilder admits he will be watching and waiting to see if Anthony Joshua brings up a fight with him if he can beat Joseph Parker.

The WBC heavyweight world champion wants ‘AJ’ to reveal his plans in the ring at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, where the winner will become the history-making WBA ‘Super’, WBO and IBF holder.

Wilder admits it is “highly doubtful” Joshua will fight him next but has made it clear he wants to hear from the unbeaten heavyweight himself, no matter what.

“People want to hear what the fighters say, not what the promoters say,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“This has become childish, so childish. I never thought I’d have to go through so much to unify the division or just to get a fight people want.

“A fight between me and Joshua has been talked about way more than him and Parker and this bill. It’s been about me and Dillian Whyte and me not coming to Cardiff.

“Just say you don’t want it. Just say you don’t want to fight me. Even say this is a fight that you’re willing to take but you don’t want it right now.

“But after the fight? We’ll see. I’ll be like the rest of you, sitting there wondering if he’s going to say my name. I am going to be sat here at home thinking the same as you think: is he going to say something about Wilder? That’s the big question.

“Do I think it’s going to happen? Given the mannerisms they have been showing at the way they have acted, I highly doubt it.

“What I want to happen and what will happen are two different things. I want him to say my name and we will make the fight happen once and for all.”

Wilder will be watching on Showtime back in America and is expecting Whyte to climb in the ring and call him or Joshua out, providing ‘AJ’ overcomes fellow unbeaten champion Parker.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has already told the ‘Bronze Bomber’ he needs to face the Londoner first if he wants a crack at Joshua, but the WBC champion made it clear – it is all up to him and his team.

“At the end of the day, I have the love and respect for boxing but me and my team know that Dillian hasn’t done that,” he said. “He was fighting Lucas Browne, looking like a character out of Sponge Bob and the other guy came out looking like a giant punch bag. Come on!

“I’ve got two years if you really want to be precise. I’ve got another voluntary to do and that’s at any time. Even if he gets into the mandatory position I’ve still got a year to do that.

“If they want to prolong the Joshua fight, I will give them a taste of their own medicine. If they want to play games then let the games begin.

“If Dillian gets in the ring kudos to him. But if he does, it tells me there isn’t extra security and proved there is no real hype. Me and Joshua are the two that matter. We are the ones that want to knock each other’s heads off.”