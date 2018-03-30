Joshua weighs in lighter for Parker fight

Anthony Joshua displayed a leaner physique as only six pounds separated him from Joseph Parker at the weigh-in for their unification clash.

The WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight champion weighed in at 17st 4lbs 2oz, significantly lighter than his last world title defence, while WBO belt holder Parker also trimmed down to 16st 12lbs 7oz for Saturday’s big fight in Cardiff.

Joshua had come in at 18st 2lbs, his career heaviest for his stoppage win over Carlos Takam in October, but admitted that he needed to shed weight for the New Zealander, a fellow unbeaten champion.

“I feel better. Training is all about rehearsal and so is sparring, but it has gone well,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“You will see I will be a lot sharper. My reflexes will be sharper and my speed will be much sharper.

“He looked good, but I would expect that from a world champion.

“You will be in for a good, good fight tomorrow night, believe me.”

Parker had planned to be more mobile than he was for a points win over Hughie Fury, which saw him tip the scales at 17st 7lbs in September, and is keen to test his hand speed against Joshua.

“Us being close in weight makes me think he is taking it seriously,” said Parker. “We are similar, we will both be fast tomorrow and throwing bombs.

“I saw he is confident, I’m expecting a really good fight.

“The first few rounds could go either way, depends who follows their game plan better – I’m ready for anything.

“I’m here for war, you’ll have to do everything to beat me.”