Joshua will ‘set traps’ for Parker

Anthony Joshua has said he has worked out some tactics for his fight with Joseph Parker on Saturday night and hopes that the New Zealander will fall into his traps.

The WBA ‘Super’ and IBF champion, who will face off against WBO belt holder Parker in Cardiff at the weekend, looked relaxed during his public workout on Wednesday.

“I like the interaction part with fans, there are people I want to meet, and a minute of your time means the world to some people and means the world to me.”

Asked about Parker’s comments earlier in the day that he was ready to go to war, Joshua replied: “Yeah, it’s good news but it’s silly – it’s boxing.”

He then elaborated on the approach he will take to Saturday’s showdown between the two unbeaten fighters.

“I’m hearing that all you need is a good chin and a right hand. We’ve been working on technique, finesse and counter punching.

“I hope Parker falls into my booby traps because I will set them up with some power traps as well. There’ll be a bit of a war.

“You’ll see blood, sweat and hopefully cheers from my corner.”

“Physically, I’ve always tried to prepare myself the best way, but now I believe more and believe in my ability – I’m focused.

“It’s a boxing match and people respect clinical boxing and that should see me through to victory.

“We are working round by round, camp by camp and every camp I aim to improve. We’ll see the perks I’ve been working on come Saturday.

“You need to keep the challenger’s mindset, I try not to be seen with the belt too much, I let other people have the enjoyment, I have to keep that challenger’s mindset.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge. Just because I’m the hunted, it’s no time to put my feet up and relax. I’m out there defending my throne.”