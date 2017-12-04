Sauerland: Pulev wants to secure another Joshua fight

Kubrat Pulev wants to secure another fight with Anthony Joshua after an injury forced him out of their world title clash, says his promoter Nisse Sauerland.

The Bulgarian announced his withdrawal with a shoulder problem just 11 days before he was due to face Joshua, who instead defended his WBA ‘super’ and IBF titles with a 10th-round stoppage win over replacement opponent Carlos Takam in Cardiff on October 28.

Pulev still holds a lofty ranking with the WBA and IBF governing bodies and Sauerland hopes he can manoeuvre ‘The Cobra’ back into a position where he can challenge Joshua.

“He’s still, I would say, [one of the] top three or four heavyweights out there at the moment, so the AJ fight is not forgotten,” said Sauerland.

Asked if Pulev still wants the Joshua fight, he added: “Yes, of course. I don’t know if Joshua still wants it. It’s a big fight for Pulev, anyone fighting against Joshua is now.

“He’s eclipsed the world champion boxer, eclipsed the heavyweight world champions, he’s a world superstar.”

Manuel Charr captured the WBA ‘regular’ title with a recent points win over Alexander Ustinov and could be a more immediate target for Pulev, with Joshua holding talks over a unification clash with WBO champion Joseph Parker.

“I think he’s back in light training,” said Sauerland. “We’re obviously planning his next move at the moment.

“He’s obviously very disappointed about pulling out so close to the fight. A huge event, but obviously at the same time, a huge payday.

“With Charr winning, there’s a few options out there now. It’s a viable fight definitely for Pulev.”