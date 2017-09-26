Fans unimpressed with Mayweather’s Mcgregor artwork

Floyd Mayweather purchased some artwork for one of his homes in remembrance of his bout with Conor Mcgregor and caught some heat on social media.

The self-professed The Best Ever boxer posted an image of him standing between two larger than life murals in honour of the ‘Money Fight’ hanging in his Beverly Hills mansion.

An argument could be made that Mayweather took some inspiration from the artwork in McGregor’s gym back in Ireland.

I am a filthy Irish animal. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Whatever Mayweather’s inspiration, some fans were not impressed…

Delusional Conor fans think its "Respect". Its an obvious troll after Conor had a pic of Floyd in his gym BEFORE he got KO by the 40yr old ? — ♕ Johnny Bravo ♕ (@__JohnnyBravo__) September 26, 2017

"Timeless"…erm, no. "Tasteless"? Now you're talking… — G. Pompeius Magnus (@Pompey_Magnus1) September 26, 2017

Is the one on the right a dart board for the kids? — Damon Pelham (@DamonPelham) September 26, 2017

Do you have large portraits up of the women you've beaten too? Asking for a friend — Toria?Grace (งಠ_ಠ)ง (@PiXyyRDuust) September 26, 2017

makes sense. how tf else you going to thank someone for making you +$350million — Sekeli Greco (@W0LFayame) September 26, 2017