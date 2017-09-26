Boxing

Fans unimpressed with Mayweather’s Mcgregor artwork

Floyd Mayweather úp mở về một cuộc tái xuất khác

Floyd Mayweather purchased some artwork for one of his homes in remembrance of his bout with Conor Mcgregor and caught some heat on social media.

The self-professed The Best Ever boxer posted an image of him standing between two larger than life murals in honour of the ‘Money Fight’ hanging in his Beverly Hills mansion.

An argument could be made that Mayweather took some inspiration from the artwork in McGregor’s gym back in Ireland.

Whatever Mayweather’s inspiration, some fans were not impressed…

