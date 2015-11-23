Fury has Klitschko gameplan

Tyson Fury's trainer and uncle, Peter Fury, says they have a very specific gameplan for taking on Wladimir Klitschko.

Touching down in Dusseldorf ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated heavyweight world title fight, Peter Fury said he was confident that his 27-year-old nephew can upset the WBO, WBA Super and IBF world champion – provided he sticks to the pre-determined gameplan.

"We've got our plans and they've got theirs. Tyson will have to box to some kind of orders and that's what he'll do. He can't go in there and lose control in a ring with someone like Wladimir. Make no mistake – it can be over in one hit," he told Sky Sports.

"Tyson will be composed because we've got good game plans going into this fight. We're happy with them and we're looking forward to a big fight.

"Everybody has to use whatever tactics they can but it's going to be difficult for Klitschko to hold someone like Tyson Fury because he's just as big as him. Bigger even. It'll be difficult for Klitschko to manhandle him.

"Let's be honest. To beat Klitschko you have to win convincingly. You're going over there and he's the champion so you have to be fairly convincing. If it's close, you're not going to win it. Tyson has to seize the moment and take this chance with both hands.

"He just believes it's his destiny. He thinks he's going to win and he's training like a champion. It's my belief too – he's got the talent. If anyone can dethrone Klitschko, it's Tyson Fury."

Klitschko's trainer Johnathon Banks, meanwhile, has full confidence in the champion, and reckons Fury is in trouble.

"He's talking the talk. I honestly think he's talking like this to get under Wladimir's skin, is it good for him? I don't know," said Banks.

"Will it be bad for him in the fight? Yeah it will. We'll see, but I do believe he's in trouble."