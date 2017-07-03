Horn: I think I won the fight

New WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn believes he is a deserved winner following his shock win over superstar Manny Pacquiao.

The Australian stunned the boxing world with a unanimous decision win over eight-division champion Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday.

Following the result, many criticised the judge's decision, which was likely swayed by Horn’s exceptional comeback in the final rounds with a huge gash above his right eye.

But Horn believes in his heart of hearts that he did enough to upset the veteran, who has now lost five of his last nine fights.

"There will always be a backlash where people say I got lucky, or whatever," BBC Sport quotes the 29-year-old as saying.

"There will always be the naysayers saying I did not win the fight, but I felt like I won the fight. A lot of Queenslanders think I won the fight and people around the world."

Horn took up boxing late in life and earned a living as a school teacher not so long ago. The Queenslander revealed he still goes back to visit.



"I have a lot to do with the school still," he added.



"I don't go there and teach but I still go to the schools and I know the kids will be proud of what I have done."