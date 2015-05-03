Mayweather triumphs over Pacquiao

Mayweather has not been beaten in 48 professional bouts in a streak stretching back to 1996, and while it was Pacquiao who looked to dictate matters in Las Vegas, the man they call 'Money' was always in control.

The 16,000 sell-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas watched on as the American started the fight the stronger of the two, feeling Pacquiao out with some jabs as the Filipino struggled to find his rhythm.

Pacquiao jumped on the offensive in the fourth round and upped his level of aggression as he went after Mayweather who seemed more than happy to give his opponent the runaround.

While Pacquiao landed a few lefts, the majority of his many flurry of punches didn't hit the target, with Mayweather's legendary defence coming to the fore.

Having built up a lead in the early rounds, Mayweather didn't need to attack too often, and allowed Pacquiao to continuously look to land the killer blow while focusing on maintaining his rock-solid rearguard.

As if just to make sure that there was no doubt as to the result, Mayweather came out strongly in the 11th round, capitalising on Pacquiao's fatigue to seal the result.

As one would expect, Pacquiao came out firing in the final round, but he looked increasingly ragged and was unable to make inroads, leaving Mayweather to showboat in the final seconds as he prepared for what was sure to be another victory.

If the result was based on a popularity contest then Pacquiao would have won hands down, but it wasn't, with the judges delivering a unanimous points decision in favour of Mayweather, 118-110, 116-112, 116-112.

Mayweather retains his WBC and WBA welterweight titles and takes the WBO belt off of Pacquiao.