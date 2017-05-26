Brook: Expect knockdowns

Kell Brook insists both he and Errol Spence Jr might need to recover from knockdowns during Saturday night’s “fireworks”.

IBF welterweight champion Brook went face-to-face with mandatory challenger Spence Jr before their collision at a press conference on Thursday that saw tensions between both camps reach new heights.

“Our styles are going to gel and there’s going to be drama,” said Brook. “We’ll both, maybe, hit the canvas. Fireworks from round one. He won’t a backwards step, and I won’t.

“[Spence Jr] will give me many problems – he’s an ex-Olympian, a very good fighter. Southpaw suits me, the Ingle style. We’ve seen every style.

“I relish it. I love a challenge. I’ve proven these guys wrong before and I’ll do it again. There’s question marks over Spence Jr – he’s never been in [the ring] with a guy like me.”

Spence Jr responded: “I am motivated by everyone who says I am the next great American welterweight. I am the top dog in this division.

“He has power, he has size, and I have the same. Of course, there is going to be drama.”

Asked if he has ever fought opponents of Brook’s calibre, Spence Jr said: “No. I’ll tell the truth. But I’ll prove myself on Saturday night – I have the skills and the ability. This is a lifelong dream of mine.

“Another man down – all the talking is over with. Saturday night, let’s glove up.”

Brook insisted his “chocolate brownie” right hand would seize victory after the respective trainers, Dominic Ingle and Derrick James, traded barbs as the press conference became rowdier.

“One man’s dream is another man’s nightmare – on Saturday, it will be Errol’s nightmare,” said Brook’s trainer Ingle.

“[Spence Jr] was pushing from America to come here. Like at school when there’s a kid that nobody wants to fight – [Errol] is the kid that’s brave enough, but not qualified enough. Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman won’t come here.”

Spence Jr’s trainer James responded: “I believe in his confidence, I believe in the work that we’ve done. Kell is a tough adversary and we know that. Kell is the guy to bring out the best fighter in Errol Spence Jr. This great guy will bring out greatness in Errol.”