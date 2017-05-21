Crawford defends titles with KO

Terence Crawford retained his WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles following a tenth round knockout of Felix Diaz on Saturday.

The American improved his undefeated run to 31 fights when he decimated the Dominican at Madison Square Gardens in Las Vegas. Diaz was no match for the switch hitting Crawford, who landed plenty of jabs and combinations.

Felix Diaz is target practice for Terence Crawford #CrawfordDiaz pic.twitter.com/6QH35YB0jO — TheUnorthodoxStance (@theUstance) May 21, 2017

After taking a beating in the end of tenth round, Diaz's corner threw in the towel before the start of the 11th. The victory marks Crawford's fifth successful title defence.

When asked who is next up, Crawford revealed he is seeking a fight with the eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

"Pacquiao….that's the only fight out there that we're really looking for," said the 29-year-old.

"If not, [Julius] Indongo's here. He came to my fight. Let’s get it on, Indongo. Who knows. That's not up to me. I'm a fighter. That's up to my promoter, Bob Arum. He’s got a fight he's preparing for now, and he's more focused on that fight than anything else."